‘No Kings’ rallies take over US
(MENAFN) Organizers reported that over five million individuals participated in anti-Trump demonstrations across the United States on Saturday. Branded as the ‘No Kings’ rallies, the protests targeted the president’s immigration policies and recent public sector layoffs.
Described by organizers as the “largest single-day mobilization” against the Republican leader, the movement unfolded amid ongoing unrest in Los Angeles following a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid. The situation there escalated into violent confrontations, with demonstrators setting fire to police vehicles and American flags, blocking roads, and clashing with security forces. Law enforcement responded with rubber bullets and tear gas, resulting in multiple injuries and hundreds of arrests on both sides.
According to the campaign’s official website, the movement called for a “nationwide day of defiance rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.” Demonstrations reportedly occurred in over 1,500 cities across all 50 states, including major hubs such as New York, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.
“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the organizers stated, referencing the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, no significant protests were reported in Washington, D.C., where a military parade was held to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. President Trump, who oversaw the parade, also marked his 79th birthday on the same day.
