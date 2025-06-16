Shri Sandeep Sood Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Guinea

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NEW DELHI, India, June 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

Shri Sandeep Sood (YOA:2009), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea.



2. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

