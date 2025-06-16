Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shri Sandeep Sood Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Guinea

Shri Sandeep Sood Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Guinea


2025-06-16 04:30:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) NEW DELHI, India, June 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

Shri Sandeep Sood (YOA:2009), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea.

2. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

