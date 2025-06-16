UAE Gold Prices Trade High On Monday, Likely To Impact Jewellery Demand
Gold prices in UAE dipped slightly as markets opened on Monday morning, but trading close to a two-month high due to the Israel-Iran war .
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh413.0 per gram on Monday morning, down from Dh413.5 at the close of the markets on the weekend.Recommended For You
Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh382.75, Dh367.0 and Dh314.5 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was trading at $3,418.76 per ounce down 0.43 per cent.
Higher gold prices could dent the demand for gold and jewellery in the UAE ahead of the travel season during summer break. Many jewellers in Dubai see demand picking up as residents travel to their home countries during the summer vacations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Analysts expect the gold prices will remain high due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East region.
“It's the joint political risk premium that's rising due to the Iran-Israel conflict at this point that is boosted safe-haven demand for gold. We have a clear break above $3,400 right now and the short-term uptrend is intact. We are seeing a resistance level at $3,500 and with the possibility of breaking new high above the $3,500 level,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment