UAE Gold Prices Trade High On Monday, Likely To Impact Jewellery Demand

Gold prices in UAE dipped slightly as markets opened on Monday morning, but trading close to a two-month high due to the Israel-Iran war .

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh413.0 per gram on Monday morning, down from Dh413.5 at the close of the markets on the weekend.

Recommended For You

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh382.75, Dh367.0 and Dh314.5 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was trading at $3,418.76 per ounce down 0.43 per cent.

Higher gold prices could dent the demand for gold and jewellery in the UAE ahead of the travel season during summer break. Many jewellers in Dubai see demand picking up as residents travel to their home countries during the summer vacations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Analysts expect the gold prices will remain high due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East region.

“It's the joint political risk premium that's rising due to the Iran-Israel conflict at this point that is boosted safe-haven demand for gold. We have a clear break above $3,400 right now and the short-term uptrend is intact. We are seeing a resistance level at $3,500 and with the possibility of breaking new high above the $3,500 level,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda