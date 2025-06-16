Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Missiles Launched Towards Israel, Says Israeli Military

2025-06-16 04:25:46
The Israeli military said on Sunday that a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles was launched towards Israel.

Sirens have sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and citizens were ordered to head to shelters for protection.

Iranian state media reported launching ballistic missiles from across the Islamic Republic towards Israel.

This comes as the conflict between the arch foes entered its third day after Israel started attacking nuclear and military sites in Iran on Friday. Tehran has since launched multiple attacks on Israel in response.

