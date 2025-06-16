Billawas Qatar Organises Blood Donation Campaign
Doha, Qatar: In recognition of World Blood Donor Day(June 14), Billawas Qatar successfully organised a blood donation campaign on June 13, 2025, at the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre.
The occasion was inaugurated by Pooja Vyas, Cultural Secretary of Billawas Qatar, who warmly welcomed all attendees and participants.
Aparna Sharath, President of Billawas Qatar, addressed the gathering and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the donors and supporters for their overwhelming response to the campaign.
The event was graced by the presence of Khalid Fakhroo, Petroleum Engineer at Qatar Energy LNG and former Head of Major Donors Relationship at Qatar Charity, who served as the chief guest. In his address,
Fakhroo highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation and commended Billawas Qatar for organising such a meaningful initiative.
The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Vishwanath Puttanna, Medical Director at Abeer Medical Group, Doha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment