Billawas Qatar Organises Blood Donation Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In recognition of World Blood Donor Day(June 14), Billawas Qatar successfully organised a blood donation campaign on June 13, 2025, at the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre.

The occasion was inaugurated by Pooja Vyas, Cultural Secretary of Billawas Qatar, who warmly welcomed all attendees and participants.

Aparna Sharath, President of Billawas Qatar, addressed the gathering and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the donors and supporters for their overwhelming response to the campaign.

The event was graced by the presence of Khalid Fakhroo, Petroleum Engineer at Qatar Energy LNG and former Head of Major Donors Relationship at Qatar Charity, who served as the chief guest. In his address,

Fakhroo highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation and commended Billawas Qatar for organising such a meaningful initiative.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Vishwanath Puttanna, Medical Director at Abeer Medical Group, Doha.

