Al Hosh Gallery Launches International Summer Exhibition Celebrating Senses And Emotions

Doha, Qatar: Al Hosh Gallery officially opened its highly anticipated Summer Group Exhibition, a vibrant showcase celebrating senses and emotions, yesterday. The exhibition features a diverse array of artists from Qatar and across the globe and will run until the end of August.

Speaking to QNA, Director of Al Hosh Gallery Omar Al-Najem, said that the gallery extended an open invitation for artists to participate in this collective exhibition. The call was answered by an impressive 120 artists from various parts of the world, including talent from Qatar, the GCC region, other Arab nations, and Europe.

Al-Najem clarified that no specific theme or artistic school was imposed on the artists. Instead, the exhibition aimed to highlight the unique talents and distinctive works of each participant. This approach, he noted, is intended to support and promote artists, particularly local and Gulf talents, by introducing them and their works to an international artistic platform, providing them with a prominent space to exhibit and engage with a diverse audience.

Qatari artist Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa said that this summer group exhibition showcases significant diversity in artistic styles, although realistic and impressionistic tendencies are prominent. Artist Umm Al-Banin Ali shared her participation with two paintings. The first, titled“Mother of the Nation,” is adorned with pearls, precious stones, and embroidered fabric. The second,“Free Bird,” depicts a rare falcon perched on a falconer's glove. Ali believes that participation offers immense benefits, primarily the opportunity to connect with artists from different cultures and artistic backgrounds.

Salah El-Din Al-Bizri, another participating artist, said that his passion for history drove him to highlight the bright aspects of Syrian history through his work. One painting depicts“Ashurbanipal,” who founded the world's first organized library, while another commemorates the Eagle of Palmyra sculpture in the Syrian desert. Al-Bizri also revealed plans for a solo exhibition focusing on Qatari heritage in the near future.

Artist Sara Al-Heel expressed her attraction to the exhibition's title, which evokes the vibrant, life-affirming colors of summer. She noted that it was her first time seeing works by fellow participating artists in person, praising Al Hosh Gallery's initiative. Calligrapher and artist Samira Al-Abdullah said that she is participating with three pieces, including two abstract Arabic calligraphy works and one celebrating“Gate of the Forefathers.” Through her calligraphic pieces, Al-Abdullah advocates for love, harmony, and brotherhood by utilizing the Arabic letters“Haa” and“Baa,” which form the word“hub” (love).

Qatari culture and heritage hold a prominent place in the exhibition, with themes like falcons, chivalry, horses, traditional dress, and Al Jassasiya carvings showcased by artists such as Lulwa Al-Mansouri, Munira Al-Emadi, Sevgi Dizlek, Munira Al-Hajri, Ahad Al-Shammari, Dana Al-Mansouri, Jawaher Al-Attiyah, Rawda Al Thani, Amira Al-Mana'i, among others. The Palestinian cause also finds its representation through the works of artist Mona Yassin Abuzour.