Endpoint Security Company Radar Report 2025: Organizations Face Growing Challenges With Thousands Of Vulnerable Endpoints
Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endpoint Security 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The average organization manages thousands of endpoints that have access to its corporate network. These endpoints are the most vulnerable and exploited part of any network.
Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, and unwanted applications. Internet of things devices are endpoints that also require securing.
Endpoint security consists of an endpoint protection platform (a software suite that includes antivirus, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, and other features) and endpoint detection and response (an advanced tool that detects threats, contains the incident, investigates with forensic and proactive hunting tools, and provides immediate response and remediation). Modern endpoint security combines these functions for superior performance.
Companies to Action
- Absolute Security Acronis Broadcom Check Point Cisco CrowdStrike ESET Jamf Microsoft Sangfor SentinelOne Sophos Trellix
