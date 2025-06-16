Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2025-06-16 04:16:09
Prepayments (CK93)

16 June 2025

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 13 June 2025 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments

  • Prepayments - Nykredit Realkredit A_S_16-06-2025
  • eordindf

MENAFN16062025004107003653ID1109678615

