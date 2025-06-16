403
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 24
| Company announcement no. 29 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
16 June 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,676,902
|228.2997
|1,524,334,675
|09 June 2025
|10 June 2025
|50,000
|259.5262
|12,976,310
|11 June 2025
|50,000
|259.7176
|12,985,880
|12 June 2025
|49,795
|258.8003
|12,886,961
|13 June 2025
|79,146
|256.5568
|20,305,444
|Total accumulated over week 24
|228,941
|258.3836
|59,154,595
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,905,843
|229.2970
|1,583,489,270
|
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.821% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment
-
Danske Bank Company announcement UK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
