New Music Alert Moments From Multi Talented Austrian Singer Songwriter Yunger

Yunger

Moments from multi-talented Austrian singer songwriter, Yunger

Track Title: Moments Genre: Folk, Singer-Songwriter Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QZK6J2571176

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austrian singer-songwriter Felix Junger, known as Yunger, is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming album, A Traveller's Story, slated for release in autumn 2025. With his signature blend of folk guitars and indie sounds, Yunger delivers a heartfelt soundtrack for those exploring the vast wonders of the world, weaving tales of journeys, hopes, dreams, and everyday life with raw honesty and emotion.Yunger's music resonates with listeners through its relatable storytelling-whether it's the thrill of travel or the quirky reality of sharing your home with ants. His songs, packed with soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, invite audiences into a world of longing and discovery.As a multi-instrumentalist, Felix Junger brings a rich, layered sound to his work, playing nearly all instruments on his records. From his early days mastering the classical guitar to exploring genres like jazz, musical theater, and post-hardcore, Yunger's diverse musical background shines through in his dynamic performances. On stage, he enchants with just his guitar and stompbox or alongside his band, delivering unforgettable live experiences.Since his debut album, Of Journeys and Other Longings (2019), Yunger has toured extensively across Central Europe, performing in intimate settings like gardens, living rooms, pubs, cafés, and small shops, as well as on festival stages. His sophomore release, Of Hopes & Dreams (2022), further solidified his reputation as a compelling storyteller and musician.A Traveller's Story promises to continue Yunger's tradition of crafting deeply personal and evocative music, offering listeners a new chapter in his evolving artistic journey. Fans and newcomers alike can expect an album that speaks to the wanderer in all of us.About YungerFelix Junger, performing as Yunger, is an Austrian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his folk-indie sound and introspective storytelling. With a career spanning diverse genres and intimate live performances across Central Europe, Yunger continues to connect with audiences through his authentic and emotive music.Follow Yunger@yungermusic@yungermusicContact Yunger at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

Yunger Moments Official Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.