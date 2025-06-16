Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Dismisses Claims of Hosting Israeli Civilian Aircraft

2025-06-16 04:15:55
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Turkish presidency firmly dismissed social media rumors claiming that parts of Israel’s civilian aircraft fleet were stationed in Türkiye, labeling the reports as "completely untrue."

In an official statement, the presidency clarified, "The allegations in some social media channels that a part of the Israeli civil aircraft fleet was deployed in Türkiye are completely untrue."

Turkey highlighted that all aviation cooperation and flights with Israel were suspended following the onset of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The statement elaborated, "Since there is no civil-military aviation activity between Türkiye and Israel, there are no Israeli aircraft in our airports and hangars."

It further stressed, "So much so that even the use of Turkish airspace by Israeli officials was not allowed, and this situation was reflected in the press from time to time."

This denial aims to put to rest misinformation as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

