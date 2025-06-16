HACR Presents The HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achieverstm Class Of 2025 Graduates
35 Hispanic corporate leaders completed the prestigious leadership advancement program in Chicago this month.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HACR proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of the 18th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate AchieversTM (YHCA) program, which wrapped up on June 11.
This year's cohort features 35 dynamic Hispanic professionals, each nominated by Fortune 500 or HACR member companies in recognition of their exceptional leadership and professional achievements. These emerging leaders represent the future of Hispanic excellence in Corporate America.
The 2025 HACR Young Hispanic Corporate AchieversTM Graduates
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 2025 HACR Young Hispanic Corporate AchieversTM," said HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson. "Their relentless drive, commitment to excellence, and leadership within their industries are a powerful testament to the strength and promise of Hispanic talent in today's corporate environment."
Over two months, participants engaged in robust virtual training focused on leadership, inclusion, and impact. The program concluded with an energizing in-person experience in Chicago-four days of intensive leadership development and peer connection, including a full day of hands-on community service with The Alliance 98 (TA98), a Chicago-based nonprofit empowering youth through career-building initiatives.
A key component of the HACR YHCA experience is its emphasis on cultural identity, resilience, and the power of diverse perspectives. Participants shared stories rooted in bicultural and multilingual experiences, creating a supportive network grounded in mutual empowerment.
The in-person capstone coincided with the 2025 HACR Executive Programs, allowing the HACR YHCA cohort to engage with senior Hispanic executives and corporate allies during shared meals and receptions, unlocking unique cross-generational dialogue and networking opportunities.
Altria
Jhon Pina
Alza
Alicia Alcántara Perez D.
Bank of America
Christopher Hidalgo
Daniella Y Santana
Bristol Myers Squibb
Cinthia Silva Herrera
Chevron
Paula Diaz Luengo
Miguel Lopez Rivera
Martin Ocampo
Dell Technologies
Steven Bugarín
Dow
Ana Maria Girardot
Jennifer Hutchison
Ecolab
Cristóbal Cevallos
Equinix
Alejandro Cáceres
GE Aerospace
Nick Flores
Patricio Gonzalez
GE HealthCare
Eduardo Bueno
Andre Zacharias
GE Vernova
Julian Alexander Garcia
Lucas Martins
Carolina Rios Magarinos
Maria Sol Accinelli
Diana Rodriguez
Intel Corporation
Yazmin Montoya
Johnson & Johnson
Christian Colón
Sebastian Galvez
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Sabdy Santillán Acosta
Microsoft
Elva Fernandez Sanchez
Morgan Stanley
Steven Rodriguez
Nationwide
Amelia Gandara
PNC Financial Services
Maria Aikins
Procter and Gamble
Klaus Vollmer
Rockwell Automation
Camille Marie George
State Street Corporation
Alex Altonaga
Travel + Leisure Co.
Darby Cortez
Truist
Simón Muñoz-Alvarez
About HACR
Founded in 1986, HACR is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 13 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic InclusionTM throughout Corporate America.
Contact information:
[email protected]
