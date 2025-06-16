HACR Presents The HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achieverstm Class Of 2025 Graduates

35 Hispanic corporate leaders completed the prestigious leadership advancement program in Chicago this month.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HACR proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of the 18th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate AchieversTM (YHCA) program, which wrapped up on June 11.

This year's cohort features 35 dynamic Hispanic professionals, each nominated by Fortune 500 or HACR member companies in recognition of their exceptional leadership and professional achievements. These emerging leaders represent the future of Hispanic excellence in Corporate America.

The 2025 HACR Young Hispanic Corporate AchieversTM Graduates

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 2025 HACR Young Hispanic Corporate AchieversTM," said HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson. "Their relentless drive, commitment to excellence, and leadership within their industries are a powerful testament to the strength and promise of Hispanic talent in today's corporate environment."

Over two months, participants engaged in robust virtual training focused on leadership, inclusion, and impact. The program concluded with an energizing in-person experience in Chicago-four days of intensive leadership development and peer connection, including a full day of hands-on community service with The Alliance 98 (TA98), a Chicago-based nonprofit empowering youth through career-building initiatives.

A key component of the HACR YHCA experience is its emphasis on cultural identity, resilience, and the power of diverse perspectives. Participants shared stories rooted in bicultural and multilingual experiences, creating a supportive network grounded in mutual empowerment.

The in-person capstone coincided with the 2025 HACR Executive Programs, allowing the HACR YHCA cohort to engage with senior Hispanic executives and corporate allies during shared meals and receptions, unlocking unique cross-generational dialogue and networking opportunities.

Altria

Jhon Pina

Alza

Alicia Alcántara Perez D.

Bank of America

Christopher Hidalgo

Daniella Y Santana

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cinthia Silva Herrera

Chevron

Paula Diaz Luengo

Miguel Lopez Rivera

Martin Ocampo

Dell Technologies

Steven Bugarín

Dow

Ana Maria Girardot

Jennifer Hutchison

Ecolab

Cristóbal Cevallos

Equinix

Alejandro Cáceres

GE Aerospace

Nick Flores

Patricio Gonzalez

GE HealthCare

Eduardo Bueno

Andre Zacharias

GE Vernova

Julian Alexander Garcia

Lucas Martins

Carolina Rios Magarinos

Google

Maria Sol Accinelli

Diana Rodriguez

Intel Corporation

Yazmin Montoya

Johnson & Johnson

Christian Colón

Sebastian Galvez

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Sabdy Santillán Acosta

Microsoft

Elva Fernandez Sanchez

Morgan Stanley

Steven Rodriguez

Nationwide

Amelia Gandara

PNC Financial Services

Maria Aikins

Procter and Gamble

Klaus Vollmer

Rockwell Automation

Camille Marie George

State Street Corporation

Alex Altonaga

Travel + Leisure Co.

Darby Cortez

Truist

Simón Muñoz-Alvarez

About HACR

Founded in 1986, HACR is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 13 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic InclusionTM throughout Corporate America.

Contact information:

[email protected]

SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)

