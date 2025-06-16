2025 ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors Ranking Revealed

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ICIS unveiled the 16th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, the most comprehensive global ranking of these essential companies in the chemical supply chain.

Leading the distinguished and dynamic group once again is Germany-based Brenntag with $16.8 billion in 2024 sales, followed by US-based Tricon Energy at $13.1 billion, US-based Univar Solutions at $11.5 billion, Japan-based Nagase & Co at $5.7 billion and Netherlands-based IMCD at $5.0 billion.

"Tariff uncertainty and resulting macroeconomic volatility has been the key theme this year, creating an environment where chemical distributors can demonstrate their value to both suppliers and customers," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business .

"Distributors can leverage their diverse supplier relationships to help ensure security of supply for customers as well as optimize costs in the face of tariffs and other protectionist measures. They also can help suppliers find more outlets for their products in the face of tariffs and other trade barriers," Chang added.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors features detailed information on more than 300 companies, as well as ranks leaders by sales in key geographies.

ICIS analysts and market experts compile the Top 100 Chemical Distributors list with the support of the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), the US-based Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD), Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC), UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA), and Netherlands-based International Chemical Trade Association (ICTA).

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking is based on 2024 sales and year-end 2024 currency exchange rates, and appears in the special June 13, 2025 issue of ICIS Chemical Business, in association with the Fecc. It is available for download here .

About ICIS

ICIS – Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimising the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE10 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £77bn/€92bn/$95bn.

