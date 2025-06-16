Raystation Used For Pioneering Clinical Milestone At Helsinki University Hospital - First Treatment With Accelerator-Based BNCT In Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that RayStation®*, its advanced treatment planning system, was used in the first European clinical treatments with Neutron Therapeutics' accelerator-based boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT), carried out on a patient at Helsinki University Hospital in Finland.

RayStation supports BNCT planning by its suite of tools for patient modelling, plan setup and plan evaluation. In addition, there are specific adaptations for use with the Neutron Therapeutics machine including seamless connection to the BNCT dose engine provided by Neutron Therapeutics.

RayStation's BNCT capabilities have now been clinically proven in both Japanese and Finnish healthcare environments. The platform's flexibility and precision support individualized treatment planning and ensure optimal dose delivery, a critical requirement for BNCT where dose localization is vital to treatment success.

The treatments were successfully conducted using Neutron Therapeutics' nuBeam® Suite, which integrates the neutron source, imaging, positioning, and treatment planning powered by RayStation. The Comprehensive Cancer Center at Helsinki University Hospital, with over 30 years of BNCT experience, is the first European center to deploy this technology. The patients treated are the first in an ongoing clinical trial aimed at demonstrating the safety and efficacy of BNCT for patients with inoperable, locally recurrent head and neck cancer.

Mikko Tenhunen, Chief Medical Physicist, Head of Division, Professor, the Comprehensive Cancer Center, Helsinki University Hospital, says: "BNCT is a very promising tool for obtaining new treatment options for the most challenging tumor types. With the comprehensive treatment planning software from RaySearch and dose calculation engine from Neutron Therapeutics we are able to, as the first center in the world, deliver image guided, 3D planned BNCT for our patients."

Noah Smick, President and COO, Neutron Therapeutics, says: "RaySearch has been an invaluable partner in the establishment of in-hospital BNCT in Europe and Asia. We are proud to offer BNCT solutions incorporating BNCT treatment planning with RayStation and look forward to continued collaboration to expand access to BNCT globally."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are proud to see RayStation in use at the forefront of BNCT clinical development, now in both Asia and Europe. Our collaboration with Helsinki University Hospital and Neutron Therapeutics is part of our work to improve cancer treatment through innovative technology and partnerships."

About Helsinki University Hospital

The Comprehensive Cancer Center at Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) is Finland's largest and most versatile cancer treatment facility, annually treating approximately 15,500 adult cancer patients. It is the first center in the Nordic countries to receive accreditation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center from the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI). The center is renowned for its multidisciplinary approach, integrating clinical care, research, and education to provide personalized cancer treatment. It supports a wide range of clinical and translational research, encompassing early-phase studies to large-scale clinical trials in areas such as surgical oncology, radiation therapy, medical oncology, hematology, palliative care, and psychosocial aspects of cancer. The center is also recognized for its excellence in nursing, having been awarded Magnet recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, placing it among the top institutions globally for nursing quality and patient care.

HUS is one of the largest and most advanced healthcare providers in Finland. Established as a joint authority in 2000, it serves the Uusimaa region and includes over 20 hospitals. HUS is a teaching and research hospital affiliated with the University of Helsinki and employs over 27,000 professionals. It offers all major medical specialties, including organ transplants, neurosurgery, oncology, and pediatrics. Each year, HUS handles more than 2.5 million outpatient visits, making it a cornerstone of Finnish healthcare. For more information: Helsinki University Hospital .

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Learn more about us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4164214

The following files are available for download: