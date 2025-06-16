SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from href="" rel="nofollow" go :

The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) raised the curtain on June 13, launching 10 days of cinematic celebration that will run through June 22. With a record-breaking lineup and a dynamic fusion of art and industry, this year's festival sets a new benchmark in scale, diversity, and ambition.

In Shanghai, a movie ticket stub isn't the end of the story-it's just the beginning of your connection with the city. During the Shanghai International Film Festival, that little stub can unlock gifts, discounts, and surprises. Wondering how it works? Click to watch and discover how to turn your ticket into more than just a memory.

The 27th SIFF received more than 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions, the highest total in its history. Among them, more than 2,800 films were submitted for competition in the five Golden Goblet Award categories.

Notably, this year's festival includes more than 1,820 world premieres and over 520 international premieres. The combined premiere rate exceeds 80 percent, setting a new festival record.

The Golden Goblet jury - comprising 21 members from 13 countries and regions -is chaired by Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore. The jury includes a younger-than-usual cohort of creatives, especially in the Asian New Talent category, with an average age of just 35. Their diverse backgrounds and fresh perspectives are expected to bring bold insights to this year's selections.

Film lovers can look forward to over 400 films screened across approximately 1,500 sessions, including around 100 in-person Q&A sessions with filmmakers. These screenings cover a wide range of genres, themes, and styles, reflecting SIFF's commitment to both artistic excellence and audience engagement.

In addition to the film showcase, industry-focused events will shine a spotlight on the future of cinema. The SIFFORUM, SIFF Masterclass, and International Film & TV Market will gather top professionals for high-level discussions, trend forecasting, and cross-border collaboration.

SIFF also continues to support emerging talent. This year's SIFF ING focuses on two cutting-edge creative tracks - AIGC and vertical video - to discover, encourage, and nurture the next generation of filmmakers. Related events will be held from June 20 to 21.

Special events such as the Belt and Road Film Week, Sci-Fi Film Week, and SIFF XR will zero in on emerging sectors, new technologies, and cross-industry convergence - offering fresh perspectives and expanding the possibilities of global cinema.

The Golden Goblet Award Ceremony will be held on June 21 at the Shanghai Grand Theatre, where the festival will honor outstanding artistic achievements from around the world.

