U.S. Distances Itself from Israeli Attacks

2025-06-16 04:15:17
(MENAFN) As clashes escalate between Israel and Iran, the U.S. State Department has instructed its embassies around the globe to make clear that Washington has no role in Israel’s latest military operations targeting Iran.

According to a report from a news agency on Sunday, diplomatic missions were told to communicate—"at their discretion"—to host nations that the United States "is not involved in Israel's unilateral action against targets in Iran and did not provide tanker support."

This message was transmitted through an internal diplomatic communication known as an ALDAC (All Diplomatic and Consular Posts) cable.

The cable also underlined that the U.S. "remains committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue," signaling its ongoing preference for peaceful engagement over military conflict.

Furthermore, it issued a firm caution that "no government, proxy or independent actor should target American citizens, bases, or infrastructure," and reiterated the U.S. stance that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

The backdrop to this diplomatic outreach includes Israeli airstrikes conducted Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile-related facilities.

These strikes resulted in the deaths of military leaders and technical experts, provoking a retaliatory barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran, which led to Israeli fatalities and structural destruction.

Following these developments, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi directly accused the United States of being complicit, declaring that the U.S. "is a partner in these attacks and must take responsibility."

