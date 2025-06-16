South African Citizens In The Islamic Republic Of Iran Requested To Ensure They Are Registered With The Embassy
South Africa wishes to urge all its citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran to contact the Embassy in Tehran to ensure that they are registered with and that their whereabouts are known to the Embassy.
It is important to note that South Africa's support in the country is limited and that it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency and the South African Government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location.
Therefore, citizens are further encouraged to assess their own safety and security and act accordingly.
The following contacts may be used:
Tehran:
Telephone: +98-912-230-8968
Telephone: +98-930-495-8965
Helpline of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, RSA:
Telephone: +27 12 351 1000
The web page of DIRCO may be consulted for further contact information ( ).
