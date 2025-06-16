Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South African Citizens In The Islamic Republic Of Iran Requested To Ensure They Are Registered With The Embassy

2025-06-16 04:15:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

South Africa wishes to urge all its citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran to contact the Embassy in Tehran to ensure that they are registered with and that their whereabouts are known to the Embassy.

It is important to note that South Africa's support in the country is limited and that it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency and the South African Government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location.

Therefore, citizens are further encouraged to assess their own safety and security and act accordingly.

The following contacts may be used:

Tehran:

Telephone: +98-912-230-8968
Telephone: +98-930-495-8965

Helpline of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, RSA:

Telephone: +27 12 351 1000

The web page of DIRCO may be consulted for further contact information ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

MENAFN16062025002747001784ID1109678569

