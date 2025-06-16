Cosmetics Industry Icon Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus, The Estée Lauder Companies, Passes Away

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--It is with deep sadness that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announces that Chairman Emeritus Leonard A. Lauder passed away on June 14, at the age of 92, surrounded by family.

Mr. Lauder was born in 1933 in New York City, the oldest son of Estée and Joseph H. Lauder, the founders of The Estée Lauder Companies. He was a graduate of the Bronx High School of Science, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and the Officer Candidate School of the United States Navy. Mr. Lauder studied at Columbia University's Graduate School of Business. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and as a Navy reservist, for which the U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation later recognized him with its Distinguished Alumni Award. He formally joined Estée Lauder in 1958, and for more than six decades, Mr. Lauder was a visionary and an innovator, helping transform the business from a handful of products sold under a single brand in U.S. stores to the multi-brand, global leader in prestige beauty that it is today.

“Throughout his life, my father worked tirelessly to build and transform the beauty industry, pioneering many of the innovations, trends, and best practices that are foundational to the industry today,” said William P. Lauder, son and Chair, Board of Directors, The Estée Lauder Companies.“He was the most charitable man I have ever known, believing that art and education belonged to everyone, and championing the fight against diseases such as Alzheimer's and breast cancer. Above all, my father was a man who practiced kindness with everyone he met. His impact was enormous. He believed that employees were the heart and soul of our company, and they adored him and moments spent with him. His warmth and thoughtfulness made an imprint on our company, the industry, and, of course, our family. Together with my family, The Estée Lauder Companies, and the countless people he touched, we celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Mr. Lauder served as President of The Estée Lauder Companies from 1972 to 1995 and as Chief Executive Officer from 1982 through 1999. He was named Chairman in 1995 and served in that role through June 2009. Throughout his tenure at the company, Mr. Lauder consistently challenged the status quo, developing and implementing innovative sales and marketing programs that revolutionized the beauty industry. He created the company's first research and development laboratory, brought in professional management at every level, and was the driving force behind The Estée Lauder Companies' international expansion, helping to increase the company's sales and profits exponentially.

A legendary brand builder, Mr. Lauder led the launch of many brands including Aramis, Clinique, and Lab Series, among others. Until his death, he remained deeply involved in the company's acquisition strategy, including the acquisitions of Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, La Mer, and M∙A∙C.

Speaking for The Estée Lauder Companies, President and Chief Executive Officer Stéphane de La Faverie said,“Leonard Lauder was beloved by many and will be missed tremendously. To our employees at The Estée Lauder Companies, he was an inspiration and a champion. To the industry, he was an icon and pioneer, earning respect worldwide. His energy and vision helped shape our company and will continue to do so for generations to come. He was a deeply compassionate leader who cared profoundly about every person in the company. I feel privileged to have worked with Leonard, who has been the best mentor I could have dreamt to learn from. He will be remembered by all of us.”

During his many years as Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Lauder was closely involved in the business and day-to-day operations of the company and was a constant fixture at The Estée Lauder Companies' global headquarters in New York and at our stores and counters across the globe until the time of his death. Mr. Lauder believed that each of his colleagues was like a member of his family and treated them as such. The values that continue to set the company apart are the values he so strongly believed in and embodied, most notably generosity of spirit and kindness toward all. Perhaps the role Mr. Lauder was most proud of was the unofficial one as The Estée Lauder Companies'“chief teaching officer.” He believed that a company's wealth is its people and focused on mentoring and fostering growth within the company's diverse talent pool. He believed strongly in the importance of recognition and gratitude and was a tireless advocate for employees. At the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, Mr. Lauder was instrumental in setting up the ELC Cares Employee Relief Fund to support the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of employees and their families.

Mr. Lauder was deeply involved in medical research, education, art, foreign policy, and philanthropy, and the marks he made on those worlds were transformational.

Mr. Lauder believed passionately in the importance of public access to art and museums, which inspired his philosophy that the primary role of a collector was to conserve, not possess. He was a long-time supporter of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) and, in 2013, pledged his 78-piece collection of Cubist art to the museum in the largest single philanthropic gift in the Met's history. He later added five major works to that promised gift. In concert with his Cubist collection donation, he helped establish the Leonard A. Lauder Research Center for Modern Art at the Met to support a robust program of fellowships, focused exhibitions, and public lectures. Along with his prominent presence at the Met, he also served as the Whitney Museum of American Art's Chairman Emeritus and a trustee from 1977 to 2011. Throughout his life, he donated works of art and endowed curatorial positions and research departments to numerous institutions.

Mr. Lauder was a long-time advocate of cancer research and served as Honorary Chairman of the board of directors at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the organization his beloved late-wife, Evelyn H. Lauder, founded in 1993. He also championed the fight against Alzheimer's by co-founding and leading the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation with his brother, Ronald S. Lauder, which supports cutting-edge drug research. Mr. Lauder remained actively engaged with these organizations until his death, and they were extraordinarily dear to his heart.

Remembering his brother, Ronald S. Lauder, Chairman, Clinique Laboratories, LLC at The Estée Lauder Companies, said,“Leonard was a wonderful brother and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, colleague, and friend. But his legacy extends far beyond being the heart of our family. His impact will be felt for generations to come thanks to his tireless philanthropy, advocacy, and creativity in tackling some of the world's greatest challenges. The number of lives he touched and positively impacted across all his endeavors is immeasurable. His passion and generosity have inspired us all, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

“My father was a remarkable man, a leader in business, a devoted philanthropist, and a deeply loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” said Gary M. Lauder, son and Member, Board of Directors, The Estée Lauder Companies.“His energy, sharp intellect, and generous spirit touched the lives of so many across the world. To me, he was also a constant source of encouragement, wisdom, and love. His legacy is vast, not only in the beauty industry, but in the countless lives improved by his charitable efforts and his passionate commitment to the arts, education, and healthcare. He was not only well-respected and admired, but he was also adored by his employees and colleagues. This affection stands out for me. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life, his lasting contributions, and the values he instilled in all of us: integrity, curiosity, and the importance of giving back. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Mr. Lauder believed in the value of education and supported a variety of academic institutions. He was an emeritus trustee of the University of Pennsylvania and a founding member of the board of governors of its Joseph H. Lauder Institute of Management and International Studies, along with his brother, Ronald. His passion for education continued into the public space, having supported several schools in the New York area and receiving the honor of being an inductee into the Bronx High School of Science Hall of Fame in 2017. When the pandemic in 2020 magnified the nation's acute shortage of quality primary care in underserved communities, Mr. Lauder worked with the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program to educate nurse practitioners. His donation of $125 million, the largest gift ever to an American nursing school, made possible the Leonard A. Lauder Community Care Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Lauder worked throughout his life to promote dialogue among governments, political and non-governmental organizations, and the public and private sectors, believing that this interdisciplinary dialogue is crucial to progress. He served as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and as Chairman Emeritus and a lifetime trustee on the board of directors at the Aspen Institute. He felt that public service was a person's duty and, in addition to his time in the U.S. Navy, later served on the Advisory Committee for Trade Negotiations under President Ronald Reagan from 1983–1987.

Throughout his lifetime, Mr. Lauder was honored with a myriad of awards, including the“Lone Sailor” Award given by the U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation, the Légion d'Honneur given by the government of France, the Women's Leadership Award given by the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Women's Leadership Council, and the Palazzo Strozzi Renaissance Man of the Year Award. In 2020, he was inducted into the Retail Hall of Fame by the World Retail Congress.

The Lauder family received the esteemed 2011 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in recognition of its long-standing commitment to philanthropy and public service. In 2014, Mr. Lauder was named a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy. Mr. Lauder and Ms. Glickman Lauder also received the Gordon Parks Foundation Patron of the Arts Award in 2016.

Mr. Lauder shared many of the lessons he learned in business and life in his memoir, The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty, published to great acclaim in 2020.

He was married to Evelyn H. Lauder, Senior Corporate Vice President at The Estée Lauder Companies and the Founder of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, from 1959 until she passed away in 2011. On January 1, 2015, Mr. Lauder married Judy Glickman Lauder, a philanthropist and internationally recognized photographer whose work is represented in more than 300 public and private collections, including the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Whitney Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the United States Holocaust Museum. Mr. Lauder considered himself lucky in love and believed that lightning really could strike twice.

From the beginning, he was devoted to family. He loved his parents and adored his brother, Ronald, and the family Ronald built with Jo Carole. His nieces and their families held a special place in his heart. Mr. Lauder was grateful to his wife, Judy, for widening his family circle and cherished his stepchildren and their families. But mostly, he was extraordinarily proud of both of his sons, their families, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved them so dearly.

Mr. Lauder was a true visionary, fearless leader, and cherished friend to so many. He was the beacon of our company and the north star of an entire industry. The world is a better place because Leonard Lauder was in it. The Estée Lauder Companies extends our deepest sympathies to the entire Lauder family during this exceedingly difficult time.

Mr. Lauder is survived by his wife, Judy Glickman Lauder; his son William P. Lauder; his son Gary M. Lauder and wife, Laura Lauder; five grandchildren, Rachel, Danielle, Djuna-Bear, Joshua, Eliana, two great-grandchildren, many stepchildren and step grandchildren, as well as his brother, Ronald S. Lauder, and wife, Jo Carole Lauder, and their daughters, Aerin Lauder and Jane Lauder.

A private service will be held for friends and family. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation .

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

ELC-C

ELC-L

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink