Pioneer Spirit Of Discovery Flourishes In Destination: Scientology, Sacramento

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Sacramento, California.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, SACRAMENTO

Sacramento, capital of the Golden State, first became a destination for fortune seekers during the 1849 Gold Rush. From those early days, the city has evolved into a hub of agriculture, government, and more recently, a fast-growing tech sector. Just blocks from the State Capitol, the Church of Scientology Sacramento stands as the largest surviving example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in the city. Meticulously restored, it serves as a testament to Sacramento's rich past.

In this episode, viewers will visit Sutter's Fort to explore Sacramento's Gold Rush legacy, learn how the city helped lead the farm-to-fork movement, and experience its deep passion for sports. It also highlights how the Church makes a lasting impact across the region through humanitarian campaigns, including the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, which played a key role in passing the Foster Kids Bill of Rights. As a cornerstone of the community, the Church plays a vital role in Sacramento's ongoing legacy-a legacy shaped by the pioneers of 1849 and the pioneering spirit that continues to drive the city today.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

IMAGE caption: Explore the pioneer spirit of Sacramento in the latest episode of“DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY,” airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network. Discover the historic Church of Scientology Sacramento, a stunning example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, and learn about the city's Gold Rush legacy and community impact.

