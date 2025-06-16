Benue Community Devastated As Over 100 Massacred

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

An assault on Yelewata village in Guma local government area of Benue State has left more than 100 inhabitants dead, dozens missing and hundreds wounded, with authorities scrambling to respond. The attack, which began late on Friday and extended into Saturday's early hours, bore the hallmarks of deliberate and coordinated violence.

Eyewitnesses and first responders described scenes of horror: armed assailants forcibly confined residents inside their homes before setting them ablaze. Burned remains were found throughout the community, with many victims incinerated beyond recognition. Medical services remain overwhelmed, as the injured fight for survival in makeshift conditions.

Authorities in Benue State swiftly dispatched security and emergency teams to the afflicted area. The police confirmed the event but have yet to release an official death toll. The state governor, Hyacinth Alia, has facilitated support for survivors and mobilised relief for displaced families. Meanwhile, the Association of United Farmers reported that over 100 lives were lost and more than 100 individuals remain critically injured at Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the incident closely resembles earlier violent episodes in this region rooted in conflict between primarily Fulani herders and local farming communities. Clashes over land rights, grazing routes and access to water have escalated markedly in recent years. Amnesty International Nigeria detailed this specific attack, noting it occurred in Guma LGA and involved forced confinement and immolation of entire families.

Historical context lends sombre perspective. Since 2019, the herder-farmer feud across Nigeria's Middle Belt has resulted in over 500 fatalities and forced more than 2.2 million people from their homes. Notably, April's bloodshed in neighbouring Plateau State claimed around 40 lives, while a May assault on Gwer West district resulted in at least 20 fatalities.

The hostilities stem from a complex web of environmental pressures and historical land-use policies. Fulani herders assert rights to traditional grazing corridors dating from 1965, but expanding agricultural boundaries and intensifying drought have strained those arrangements. A recent academic report on insecurity's economic toll in Benue confirms a downturn in both crop and livestock yields tied to violent incidents, noting a drop in productivity of 0.21% for crops and 0.31% for livestock for every percent rise in insecurity.

Public outrage has mounted in the wake of the Yelewata massacre. Local vigilantes and youth groups staged protests in Makurdi and elsewhere, denouncing what they call a“killing spree” and calling for robust government action. Prominent farmers' associations demanded reinforced security deployments, enhancements to local policing frameworks and the institution of grazing reserves to forestall future bloodshed.

Security experts urge the federal and state governments to adopt a multipronged strategy: rapid deployment of well-trained security personnel, improved intelligence capacity, legal regulation of grazing corridors, and community engagement efforts aimed at defusing ethnic tensions. Analysts warn that without a swift, systemic approach, the region risks sliding into deeper cycles of retaliation and displacement.

Amid the crisis, humanitarian organisations are racing to assist survivors. The lack of basic amenities-clean water, shelter, trauma counselling-compounds the agony of victims. Medical staff at Makurdi's teaching hospital have issued urgent calls for blood donations; the capacity to treat is nearing collapse.

This tragedy underscores longstanding vulnerabilities that have frustrated Nigeria's authorities. As the death toll from attacks like these continues to mount, expectations are rising that local and national leaders will strengthen the rule of law, protect civilian lives, and address the structural roots of violence in the Middle Belt.

