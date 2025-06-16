Is Switzerland Repeating England's Housing Mistakes?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is on the verge of repeating England's mistakes in housing construction, says Christian Hilber, a Swiss real estate economist at the London School of Economics, in an interview. There is only one point where he believes Switzerland is on the right track. This content was published on June 16, 2025 - 09:00 12 minutes

“We want to get the balance right with nature and the environment, but if it comes to a human being wanting to have a house for them and their family, that has to be the top priority.” These were the unusual and clear words of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing the housing crisis in England.

His Labour government recently presented a detailed plan on how it intends to correct the precarious property market situation. The ambitious goal: 370,000 new homes are to be approved each year, 87,000 in London alone. The last time there were so many new builds in England was in the 1970s.

Switzerland also has a housing crisis, with many parallels. Like England, it has strict restrictions on land use – since the last major revision of the Spatial Planning Act 11 years agoExternal link , no new building zones have been created. Like England, Switzerland wants to preserve natural areas and halt urban sprawl . And as in England, not enough houses are being built in Switzerland to meet labour migration and the correlated population growth.

Christian Hilber, real estate economist and professor of economic geography at the London School of Economics, is observing this development with growing concern. In 2024, he took up a part-time professorship at the University of Zurich, funded by Swiss bank UBS and consultancy firm Wüest Partner, among others. His task was to analyse the supply of housing in Switzerland. We met him for an interview.

SWI swissinfo: There are hardly any vacant flats left in Switzerland, and house prices have risen to a level that four-fifths of the population can no longer afford. What's going on?

Christian Hilber: What we're seeing in Switzerland is a combination of strong demand for housing – for both owner-occupied and rented homes – and at the same time a supply trend that has become increasingly inflexible since around the mid-2010s.

SWI: Housing policy in Switzerland was reformed during this time and land use was restricted. Do you see this as the main reason for these developments?

C.H.: I must go into a little more detail here. Switzerland has a strong federalist structure. The combination of tax autonomy and spatial planning with extensive municipal autonomy has led to urban sprawl. For decades, the municipalities had strong incentives to zone land, especially to attract higher taxpayers. To put it simply: everyone wanted Roger Federer.

