Obama Urges Immigration Reform
(MENAFN) In a statement made on Monday, former US President Barack Obama advocated for empathy and structural changes within the nation's immigration framework.
He warned against portraying immigrant households as “enemies,” highlighting the importance of humane treatment and inclusive reform.
Reflecting on past initiatives, Obama noted, “Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper.”
He cited this as an illustration of the country’s ability to balance its identity as “a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws,” encouraging citizens to continue embracing this dual value.
He expressed concern that families with comparable origins who aspire to live peacefully, contribute economically, and engage with society are currently being demonized.
His comments underscored a troubling shift in public discourse around immigration.
Calling for significant revisions to the immigration system, Obama emphasized the need to maintain individual dignity throughout the process.
He stated, “We can fix our broken immigration system while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect.”
He added emphatically, “In fact, it’s the only way we ever will.”
These comments arrive during a time of heightened political contention over immigration measures, particularly in light of stringent enforcement actions and reduced protections for undocumented individuals implemented under the Trump administration.
