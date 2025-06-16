VIB Vermögen AG sells Schwarzenbruck logistics property

VIB Vermögen AG Sells Schwarzenbruck Logistics Property
Neuburg/Danube, 16 June 2025: VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), a company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial real estate, today announces the sale of the Schwarzenbruck logistics property to an international investor. The closing took place on 13 June 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
“With this sale, we are taking advantage of an attractive opportunity to further advance VIB's diversification strategy and realignment, and to consistently develop our portfolio,” commented Dirk Oehme, Speaker of the Board, VIB Vermögen AG, on the transaction.“We are thereby continuing VIB's transformation into a balanced portfolio holder of commercial real estate with a focus on logistics and offices in Germany and neighboring countries.”
The fully let single-tenant property in the warehouse/logistics sector is part of VIB's commercial portfolio and was completed in 2018 on a plot of land acquired for development in 2016. It comprises a total lettable area of 30,858 sqm on a plot of 67,475 sqm and is conveniently located on the Bundesstraße 8 in Schwarzenbruck, Greater Nuremberg.
About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial real estate, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on real estate in the logistics, light industrial and office asset classes. VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.
In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let, and on the other hand it develops new properties from scratch in order to incorporate them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive real estate management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets.
