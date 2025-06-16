Circus SE Receives Official Supplier Certification For U.S. Government Institutions And The Department Of Defense
Circus SE receives official supplier certification for U.S. government institutions and the Department of Defense
. First AI-robotics company in the global food-service sector to become an officially certified U.S. Government supplier
. Regulatory approval completed – Participation in federal procurement processes now enabled
. Strategic milestone in building global footprint – paving the way for future of deployments in U.S. defense programs
Munich, June 16, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) , a global leader in AI software and robotics for the food service industry, has officially been approved as a supplier for the US Government and its armed forces worldwide.
The certification grants Circus access to U.S. federal procurement programs and contracts, including those of the Department of Defense and global U.S. military, marking a key milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.
As the first AI-robotics player in the global food-service sector to achieve this highly regulated status, Circus is now positioned to participate in federal supply contracts across military and government agencies. This regulatory clearance accelerates the strategic deployment of its autonomous, AI-powered cooking systems, CA-1 and CA-M, within U.S. defense initiatives and dual-use technology programs.
“This approval unlocks the next stage in executing our international strategy in the defense and public sector,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE.“It confirms our operational maturity, strengthens our geopolitical presence, and opens the door to high-impact, security-critical applications.”
Following the recent appointment of Sasha Borovik as General Counsel, formerly head lawyer for Microsoft's global public sector business, Circus further strengthens its US market access and public sector capabilities. The certification positions Circus as a trusted partner for government institutions and paves the way for long-term contracts, and global defense collaborations.
About Circus SE
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply - on a mission to fuel humanity.
Circus SE
16.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
