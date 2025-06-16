Haryana Sports Minister Commends SGT University For Hosting International Kho-Kho Course Level III-A 2025 In Collaboration With KKFI And IKKF
Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, and Mr. Amrit Singh Chawla, Member, Governing Body, presenting a memento to Shri Gaurav Gautam, Hon'ble State Minister, Haryana, at the event
This intensive, residential training program is being conducted in two phases. June 2–11 focused on advanced training for 52 Kho-Kho coaches from India and abroad, while June 12–15 is designed to enhance the skillset of more than 120 technical officials. Participants from countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Iran, Australia, England, Korea, UAE and Malaysia have joined their Indian counterparts to collectively professionalize the sport through structured, science-backed training.
Applauding the initiative, Shri Gaurav Gautam, Hon'ble Minister of State, Haryana , who attended the inauguration of the second phase of the program, commended SGT University for promoting indigenous sports like Kho-Kho through international academic platforms. He stated,“Kho-Kho not only keeps us physically fit but also supports mental well-being. It is a sport that requires minimal investment, making it accessible to all.”
Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University , praising the initiative, he remarked,“This course has been much more than just a training program. It is a step forward in making Kho-Kho more professional, using the latest knowledge from sports science, ethical coaching, and global best practices.”
Mr. Sudhanshu Mittal, President of IKKF & KKFI, stated,“Haryana is considered a powerhouse of sports, and this has been possible only because of the strong support and commitment of the state's administration. He further added that the facilities provided by SGT University, including physiotherapy training, nutritional guidance, and yoga practices, will elevate Kho-Kho from excellence to global recognition. We are quite hopeful that by 2032, Kho-Kho will be included in the list of Olympic games.”
"It was a proud moment to host the Advanced Level III-A Training Course with KKFI. The focus on injury prevention in Kho-Kho was well-received, and the active participation from coaches made the sessions truly rewarding. Such initiatives are vital for the sport's growth and athlete safety,” said Dr. Sajjan Pal, HOD Sports, Faculty of Physiotherapy, SGT University.
Dr. Pooja Anand, Dean, Faculty of Physiotherapy, SGT University , said,“This initiative showcases how academic rigor, and athletic excellence can go hand in hand to uplift indigenous sports.”
Held at SGT University's cutting-edge campus, the course blends classroom instruction with practical experience. The Faculty of Physiotherapy, supported by departments like Nutrition, Yoga and Naturopathy, has curated and delivered a diverse range of academic modules. These cover biomechanics and movement analysis, strength and conditioning, sports psychology, doping and nutrition awareness, ethical conduct, sexual harassment prevention, and Basic Life Support (BLS) training.
This initiative has resulted in the elevation of coaching standards, integration of injury prevention protocols, promotion of ethical sporting environments, and improvement in emergency preparedness. It also reinforces SGT University's and KKFI's growing role in empowering India's indigenous sports through interdisciplinary research, international exposure, and academic leadership. With this event the SGT University reaffirms its position as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and leadership in sports science and development.
About SGT University: Nurturing Future Leaders in Gurugram Through Excellence in Education
Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), Gurugram, is one of the leading multidisciplinary institutions in Delhi-NCR, accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. With over 200 programs across diverse fields such as Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Design, and Management, SGT University is committed to academic excellence, industry alignment, and research innovation. It houses advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and government-recognised incubation centres. With 600+ patents, 10,000+ publications, and collaborations with top organisations like Deloitte, Infosys, and KPMG, SGT University is a catalyst for transformative learning, entrepreneurship, and career-ready talent for a global future.
