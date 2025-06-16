403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shinemage Group Appoints Maye Musk And Song Seung Heon As Brand Ambassadors For Oganacell
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Hybrid DNA Brand Accelerates Globalization Strategy HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - On May 20, 2025, Premium derma-cosmetic brand Oganacell named Maye Musk as Cleansing/Mask Ambassador and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassador at its global launch in Hangzhou. The event showcased Oganacell's fusion of technology and skin aesthetics.
Ambassador - Maye Musk
Ambassador - Song Seong Heon
Ambassador Campaign
Maye Musk (Oganacell Cleanser/Mask Ambassador) fronts the "Dust It Off" campaign, stating: "Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals and gives me 20 minutes of relaxation everyday."
Song Seung Heon (Oganacell Brand Ambassador) noted: "Skin recalibration isn't fighting time, but letting skin find its rhythm."
Founder of Oganacell: Dr. Oh Gana champions "skin recalibration" through personalized regimens. Oganacell is building a worldwide skin database to redefine treatment standards. He says, "The differentiation of Oganacell is that our product research is based on our uinque client group. We have a variety of high-end clients from the royal families, the Chaebol families, Politicians, Governors and artists worldwide.
Innovative Products: R&D Head Jung Bok-kyung launched the DERXTM Oxygen Cleansing Series and V-mode Contour Recalibration Series – clinically proven formulas replicating in-office procedures.
Immersive Launch Experience
Global Impact: The event united 1,000+ top beauty professionals, influencers, buyers, and consumers from 10+ countries, reaching over 100 million globally, marking a definitive global beauty moment.
Highlights included:
· Oganacell dermatologist group live consultation.
· AI photo experiences.
Hangzhou not only marks the launch of the Oganacell brand and also the global journey of Shinemage Group.
Ambassador - Maye Musk
Ambassador - Song Seong Heon
Ambassador Campaign
Maye Musk (Oganacell Cleanser/Mask Ambassador) fronts the "Dust It Off" campaign, stating: "Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals and gives me 20 minutes of relaxation everyday."
Song Seung Heon (Oganacell Brand Ambassador) noted: "Skin recalibration isn't fighting time, but letting skin find its rhythm."
Founder of Oganacell: Dr. Oh Gana champions "skin recalibration" through personalized regimens. Oganacell is building a worldwide skin database to redefine treatment standards. He says, "The differentiation of Oganacell is that our product research is based on our uinque client group. We have a variety of high-end clients from the royal families, the Chaebol families, Politicians, Governors and artists worldwide.
Innovative Products: R&D Head Jung Bok-kyung launched the DERXTM Oxygen Cleansing Series and V-mode Contour Recalibration Series – clinically proven formulas replicating in-office procedures.
Immersive Launch Experience
Global Impact: The event united 1,000+ top beauty professionals, influencers, buyers, and consumers from 10+ countries, reaching over 100 million globally, marking a definitive global beauty moment.
Highlights included:
· Oganacell dermatologist group live consultation.
· AI photo experiences.
Hangzhou not only marks the launch of the Oganacell brand and also the global journey of Shinemage Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment