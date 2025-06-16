Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shinemage Group Appoints Maye Musk And Song Seung Heon As Brand Ambassadors For Oganacell

Shinemage Group Appoints Maye Musk And Song Seung Heon As Brand Ambassadors For Oganacell


2025-06-16 04:07:30
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Hybrid DNA Brand Accelerates Globalization Strategy HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - On May 20, 2025, Premium derma-cosmetic brand Oganacell named Maye Musk as Cleansing/Mask Ambassador and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassador at its global launch in Hangzhou. The event showcased Oganacell's fusion of technology and skin aesthetics.


Ambassador - Maye Musk
Ambassador - Song Seong Heon


Ambassador Campaign

Maye Musk (Oganacell Cleanser/Mask Ambassador) fronts the "Dust It Off" campaign, stating: "Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals and gives me 20 minutes of relaxation everyday."




Song Seung Heon (Oganacell Brand Ambassador) noted: "Skin recalibration isn't fighting time, but letting skin find its rhythm."







Founder of Oganacell: Dr. Oh Gana champions "skin recalibration" through personalized regimens. Oganacell is building a worldwide skin database to redefine treatment standards. He says, "The differentiation of Oganacell is that our product research is based on our uinque client group. We have a variety of high-end clients from the royal families, the Chaebol families, Politicians, Governors and artists worldwide.

Innovative Products: R&D Head Jung Bok-kyung launched the DERXTM Oxygen Cleansing Series and V-mode Contour Recalibration Series – clinically proven formulas replicating in-office procedures.

Immersive Launch Experience
Global Impact: The event united 1,000+ top beauty professionals, influencers, buyers, and consumers from 10+ countries, reaching over 100 million globally, marking a definitive global beauty moment.

Highlights included:
· A "Future Skin Recalibration Space" with holographic consultations and interactive diagnostics.


· Oganacell dermatologist group live consultation.


· AI photo experiences.




Hangzhou not only marks the launch of the Oganacell brand and also the global journey of Shinemage Group.

MENAFN16062025003551001712ID1109678506

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search