THIS FATHER’S DAY, DADS DITCH THE USUAL PICKS FOR LEGO® BUILDING BRICKS!
(MENAFN- mslgroup) This Father’s Day, June 21st, the LEGO Group is on a mission to rescue dads across the nation by putting an end to the same-old gifts. Following the spirit of World Play Day on June 11, which celebrates the joy of play, the LEGO Group encourages families to break away from the mundane and reimagine clichéd gifts with the magic of LEGO bricks.
A YouGov survey, commissioned by the LEGO Group, revealed the top ten most common Father’s Day gifts for dads in the UAE. With insights from over 1,000 respondents, the survey confirmed that classic gifts still dominate the scene, with 62% of dads receiving a shirt, 49% a wallet and 27% a mug. Moreover, the survey found that 75% of UAE dads have received the same present from their children multiple times —exactly where the LEGO Group comes into play, inspiring families to add a fresh twist to those cherished gift-giving moments.
This year, the LEGO Group is calling on both kids and adults to defy tradition by adding creativity to their celebrations. By reviving the joy of handmade gifting, families can transform clichéd gifts into exciting LEGO sets, offering meaningful opportunities for dads and their children to build, bond and share together.
The YouGov survey also revealed the heart of Father’s Day for many UAE dads—celebrating shared experiences. When asked what makes the day feel most special, 22% said it’s when the family creates or builds something together, 20% cherish crafting alongside their kids, and another 20% appreciate uninterrupted time doing what they both enjoy.
Whether it’s reimagining socks or mugs as LEGO masterpieces, every LEGO brick-built gift becomes a playful experience, creating exciting gifts and lasting memories. This Father’s Day, skip the unexpected and craft cherished moments together. #BuildItWithHim
