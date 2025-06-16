403
Israel Attacks An Iranian Foreign Ministry Building
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel has attacked part of the Iranian Foreign Ministry buildings in its aggression on Iran.
Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Israeli regime carried out a deliberate and brutal attack on one of the Iranian Foreign Ministry buildings.
"Several civilians were injured in the attack, including some of my colleagues who were taken to the hospital for treatment," he said.
Khatibzadeh described the attack as another blatant war crime that is part of the Israeli regime's ongoing and systematic aggression against Iran.
