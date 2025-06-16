403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fabyland makes its Grand Entrance at Silicon Central, Unveiling the First Thrill-Filled Family Entertainment Zone in Dubai Silicon Oasis
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Fabyland makes its Grand Entrance at Silicon Central, Unveiling the First Thrill-Filled Family Entertainment Zone in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Fabyland introduces a vibrant, all-ages entertainment hub designed to bring families, friends, and neighbours together
Dubai, UAE – June 16th 2025: In a landmark addition to Dubai’s entertainment landscape, Fabyland, one of the region’s prominent family entertainment centres, has officially opened its doors at Silicon Central Mall. This highly anticipated launch introduces a world of immersive fun, multi-generational experiences, and interactive learning, all under one roof.
Designed as a flagship concept, the new Fabyland at Silicon Centra Mall reimagines traditional entertainment with a broader and inclusive offering. In addition to thrill rides and carnival-style arcade games, the venue features, for the very first time, bowling alleys and billiards zones, opening new avenues of entertainment for teenagers, young adults, and families seeking shared leisure experiences. With its expansive layout and engaging atmosphere, Fabyland at Silicon Central sets a new benchmark for indoor entertainment in the Silicon Oasis locale.
Children’s celebrations take centre stage, with customisable party rooms and thoughtfully curated birthday packages that include interactive experiences such as magic shows, clowns, and piñata games, designed to turn every celebration into a cherished memory. For schools and learning groups, Fabyland offers a curated edutainment program blending fun with foundational knowledge across science, arts and crafts, and more.
Shirazul Haq Khan, Mall Manager, Silicon Central Mall, remarked “Every new addition to Silicon Central is part of a bigger story, where we are creating spaces that feel vibrant, welcoming, and relevant to the community. Fabyland brings a fresh energy to the mix, and we’re excited to see how it adds to the everyday experiences of our visitors. This is exactly the kind of offering we believe the community has been waiting for.”
The grand opening of Fabyland coincides with a broader phase of growth and transformation at Silicon Central Mall, which continues to strengthen its position as a premier lifestyle and retail destination in Dubai. The mall recently welcomed a dynamic mix of global fashion, footwear, and dining brands, enriching its appeal to the city’s diverse audience.
Among the newly launched stores are:
• LC Waikiki, bringing globally inspired, affordable fashion for all age groups;
• Go Colors, specialising in vibrant ethnic wear essentials with an unmatched palette;
• Ardene, a trend-forward fashion and lifestyle brand catering to youth-driven style;
• R&B, known for delivering high-quality fashion, accessories, and home essentials at exceptional value;
• Footwear icons including Aldo, Steve Madden, Nine West, Crocs, and Skechers, offering everything from elegant formals to functional everyday comfort;
• Levi’s, the iconic denim brand synonymous with timeless, contemporary style.
Complementing the retail expansion are curated F&B concepts such as Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Chinese Palace, Bazooka, and China Bistro, ensuring an all-encompassing lifestyle experience that spans shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Line Investments & Property, Dubai & Northern Emirates, added: “With Fabyland joining our growing portfolio, we’re reinforcing Silicon Central’s position as a destination that blends international retail, dining, and leisure in one cohesive experience. Our focus is on a meaningful curation; bringing in brands and concepts that add value to the way people shop, connect, and unwind. This launch is a step forward in that vision.”
As Silicon Central Mall continues its journey of growth, visitors are invited to discover its evolving story, where every visit is an engaging and memorable experience for all.
-END-
Fabyland introduces a vibrant, all-ages entertainment hub designed to bring families, friends, and neighbours together
Dubai, UAE – June 16th 2025: In a landmark addition to Dubai’s entertainment landscape, Fabyland, one of the region’s prominent family entertainment centres, has officially opened its doors at Silicon Central Mall. This highly anticipated launch introduces a world of immersive fun, multi-generational experiences, and interactive learning, all under one roof.
Designed as a flagship concept, the new Fabyland at Silicon Centra Mall reimagines traditional entertainment with a broader and inclusive offering. In addition to thrill rides and carnival-style arcade games, the venue features, for the very first time, bowling alleys and billiards zones, opening new avenues of entertainment for teenagers, young adults, and families seeking shared leisure experiences. With its expansive layout and engaging atmosphere, Fabyland at Silicon Central sets a new benchmark for indoor entertainment in the Silicon Oasis locale.
Children’s celebrations take centre stage, with customisable party rooms and thoughtfully curated birthday packages that include interactive experiences such as magic shows, clowns, and piñata games, designed to turn every celebration into a cherished memory. For schools and learning groups, Fabyland offers a curated edutainment program blending fun with foundational knowledge across science, arts and crafts, and more.
Shirazul Haq Khan, Mall Manager, Silicon Central Mall, remarked “Every new addition to Silicon Central is part of a bigger story, where we are creating spaces that feel vibrant, welcoming, and relevant to the community. Fabyland brings a fresh energy to the mix, and we’re excited to see how it adds to the everyday experiences of our visitors. This is exactly the kind of offering we believe the community has been waiting for.”
The grand opening of Fabyland coincides with a broader phase of growth and transformation at Silicon Central Mall, which continues to strengthen its position as a premier lifestyle and retail destination in Dubai. The mall recently welcomed a dynamic mix of global fashion, footwear, and dining brands, enriching its appeal to the city’s diverse audience.
Among the newly launched stores are:
• LC Waikiki, bringing globally inspired, affordable fashion for all age groups;
• Go Colors, specialising in vibrant ethnic wear essentials with an unmatched palette;
• Ardene, a trend-forward fashion and lifestyle brand catering to youth-driven style;
• R&B, known for delivering high-quality fashion, accessories, and home essentials at exceptional value;
• Footwear icons including Aldo, Steve Madden, Nine West, Crocs, and Skechers, offering everything from elegant formals to functional everyday comfort;
• Levi’s, the iconic denim brand synonymous with timeless, contemporary style.
Complementing the retail expansion are curated F&B concepts such as Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Chinese Palace, Bazooka, and China Bistro, ensuring an all-encompassing lifestyle experience that spans shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Line Investments & Property, Dubai & Northern Emirates, added: “With Fabyland joining our growing portfolio, we’re reinforcing Silicon Central’s position as a destination that blends international retail, dining, and leisure in one cohesive experience. Our focus is on a meaningful curation; bringing in brands and concepts that add value to the way people shop, connect, and unwind. This launch is a step forward in that vision.”
As Silicon Central Mall continues its journey of growth, visitors are invited to discover its evolving story, where every visit is an engaging and memorable experience for all.
-END-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment