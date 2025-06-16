Strong Turnout, Record Sales In First 4 Days Of Mango Exhibition At Souq Waqif

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 2nd Hamba Exhibition of Indian Mangoes and Products, held in the Eastern Square at Souq Waqif, has witnessed a remarkable turnout since its launch on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The exhibition, held in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India, has drawn a diverse audience of families, citizens, residents, and tourists from various nationalities, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

During the first four days, the exhibition witnessed a turnout of more than 44,000 visitors and total mango sales reaching up to 47,000 kilograms, a clear indicator of the event's growing success both in public engagement and commercial impact.

Participating vendors confirmed that all mango varieties showcased at the exhibition were imported specifically for this event via direct air shipments from India on a daily basis, ensuring the highest levels of freshness and quality to meet visitor expectations.

The exhibition features a wide selection of popular varieties, including Alphonso, Kesar, Badami, and more.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, 21 June 2025, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore authentic Indian flavors, enjoy fresh mangoes, and sample a wide range of mango-based products, including juices, pickles, traditional Indian dishes, and desserts.

This success reflects the dedicated efforts of the organizers and exhibition team, in collaboration with the supporting entities and partners.