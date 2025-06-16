Secretary Rubio's Call With Mexican Foreign Secretary De La Fuente

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente ahead of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. They discussed goals and objectives for the G7 Leaders’ Summit, including next steps to improve security cooperation and promote North America’s economic security and prosperity, and agreed to collaborate to address global challenges.

