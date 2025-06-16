Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Mexican Foreign Secretary De La Fuente

2025-06-16 04:01:09

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente ahead of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.  They discussed goals and objectives for the G7 Leaders’ Summit, including next steps to improve security cooperation and promote North America’s economic security and prosperity, and agreed to collaborate to address global challenges.

