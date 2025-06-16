Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Anand

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand in anticipation of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. Secretary Rubio highlighted opportunities for collaboration on a broad range of global challenges. He and Foreign Minister Anand reaffirmed the important relationship between the United States and Canada.

