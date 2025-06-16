R.S. Prasanna Auditioned Over 2500 Actors For Aamir Khan-Starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
The director recently spoke with IANS, and shared the long arduous process of casting which spanned nearly 10 months. The auditions were conducted online and were quite challenging given they didn't want professional actors, and wanted a certain degree of rawness.
Speaking with IANS, Prasanna said,“The casting was almost an eight month, ten month casting effort, Tess Joseph (casting director) was there during that time, then Anmol also. If I remember right, we auditioned about 2,500 people, we had to go through their online auditions and we brought it down to about 50 people”.
The director further mentioned that they also had a series of workshops because to audition people who have not acted professionally before, they need some assistance in terms of preparation.
He shared,“We have to enable and create an atmosphere where they feel comfortable. Only then will you be in your elements. I was not checking whether they were already a professional, I wanted their realness and rawness to come. So it's my job to create that environment, and luckily Aamir Khan sir was the most supportive producer”.
Talking about what all went into the preparation of actors with special needs, he said,“We had basic workshops on acting, clowning, dance and so many, and through that we would, I would be walking around and observing because we were not only looking at acting, we were also looking at personality match with the, we have ten characters”.
“We have another almost 70 characters who are people with special needs who are there in the movie, who are the opponent teams”, he added.
Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is set to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment