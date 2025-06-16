Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Obama Calls for Immigration Overhaul, Cautions Against Demonizing Families

Obama Calls for Immigration Overhaul, Cautions Against Demonizing Families


2025-06-16 03:52:42
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday called for a more compassionate approach to America’s immigration system, cautioning against treating immigrant families as adversaries.

Taking to X, Obama reflected on a policy from his presidency: “Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper.”

He cited this policy as evidence that the United States can embody both “a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws,” encouraging citizens to consider this balance today.

Highlighting the human cost, Obama said, “Families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities are being demonized.”

He stressed the critical need for comprehensive immigration reform that upholds the dignity of all individuals, stating, “We can fix our broken immigration system while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect.”

“In fact, it’s the only way we ever will,” Obama added.

These comments arrive amid heated discussions over immigration enforcement and restrictions on protections for undocumented migrants, issues intensified during the Trump administration.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109678448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search