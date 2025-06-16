403
Obama Calls for Immigration Overhaul, Cautions Against Demonizing Families
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday called for a more compassionate approach to America’s immigration system, cautioning against treating immigrant families as adversaries.
Taking to X, Obama reflected on a policy from his presidency: “Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper.”
He cited this policy as evidence that the United States can embody both “a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws,” encouraging citizens to consider this balance today.
Highlighting the human cost, Obama said, “Families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities are being demonized.”
He stressed the critical need for comprehensive immigration reform that upholds the dignity of all individuals, stating, “We can fix our broken immigration system while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect.”
“In fact, it’s the only way we ever will,” Obama added.
These comments arrive amid heated discussions over immigration enforcement and restrictions on protections for undocumented migrants, issues intensified during the Trump administration.
