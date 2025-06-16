403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump signals hope for diplomatic resolution between Israel, Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about a forthcoming peace agreement between Israel and Iran. Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” signaling hope for a diplomatic resolution.
His comments come as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate, with fresh exchanges of attacks reported on Sunday. The conflict erupted early Friday when Israel launched strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, resulting in the deaths of several senior commanders and scientists.
Trump conveyed confidence in progress toward peace, saying, “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.” Despite expressing frustration at not receiving recognition for his efforts, he added, “that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”
The president’s remarks highlight ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts amid a volatile situation in the region.
His comments come as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate, with fresh exchanges of attacks reported on Sunday. The conflict erupted early Friday when Israel launched strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, resulting in the deaths of several senior commanders and scientists.
Trump conveyed confidence in progress toward peace, saying, “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.” Despite expressing frustration at not receiving recognition for his efforts, he added, “that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”
The president’s remarks highlight ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts amid a volatile situation in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment