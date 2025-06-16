Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump signals hope for diplomatic resolution between Israel, Iran

Trump signals hope for diplomatic resolution between Israel, Iran


2025-06-16 03:48:45
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about a forthcoming peace agreement between Israel and Iran. Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” signaling hope for a diplomatic resolution.

His comments come as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate, with fresh exchanges of attacks reported on Sunday. The conflict erupted early Friday when Israel launched strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, resulting in the deaths of several senior commanders and scientists.

Trump conveyed confidence in progress toward peace, saying, “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.” Despite expressing frustration at not receiving recognition for his efforts, he added, “that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

The president’s remarks highlight ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts amid a volatile situation in the region.

MENAFN16062025000045017281ID1109678446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search