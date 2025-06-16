403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Calls on Its Citizens to Exit Israel
(MENAFN) As deadly exchanges between Israel and Iran intensify, China has issued a fresh security alert for its nationals in Israel, urging them to remain vigilant and heed local emergency guidance.
The Chinese Embassy in Israel “once again reminds Chinese nationals in the country to closely monitor ongoing developments and strictly follow safety alerts and emergency instructions issued by the relevant Israeli authorities,” according to a report from a Chinese news agency.
The advisory also highlighted available exit routes for those considering departure. Three land crossings into Jordan—Jordan River, Allenby Bridge, and Yitzhak Rabin—are operational.
“Travelers may proceed to these points at their own discretion, provided it is safe to do so,” the report noted.
This renewed warning comes in the wake of intensified missile attacks between Iran and Israel, triggered by Israeli airstrikes last Friday.
The Iranian Health Ministry reported at least 128 fatalities and over 900 injuries since the strikes began. In retaliation, Iranian missile barrages have resulted in 13 Israeli deaths and more than 370 injuries, according to Israeli officials.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Beijing also cautioned its citizens against working in politically volatile areas such as East Jerusalem and West Bank settlements. The government stressed that employment in these zones contravenes bilateral labor agreements.
Workers in such areas, it added, would be considered in breach of contract and ineligible for consular assistance.
The warnings underscore China's growing concern for its nationals amid the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.
The Chinese Embassy in Israel “once again reminds Chinese nationals in the country to closely monitor ongoing developments and strictly follow safety alerts and emergency instructions issued by the relevant Israeli authorities,” according to a report from a Chinese news agency.
The advisory also highlighted available exit routes for those considering departure. Three land crossings into Jordan—Jordan River, Allenby Bridge, and Yitzhak Rabin—are operational.
“Travelers may proceed to these points at their own discretion, provided it is safe to do so,” the report noted.
This renewed warning comes in the wake of intensified missile attacks between Iran and Israel, triggered by Israeli airstrikes last Friday.
The Iranian Health Ministry reported at least 128 fatalities and over 900 injuries since the strikes began. In retaliation, Iranian missile barrages have resulted in 13 Israeli deaths and more than 370 injuries, according to Israeli officials.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Beijing also cautioned its citizens against working in politically volatile areas such as East Jerusalem and West Bank settlements. The government stressed that employment in these zones contravenes bilateral labor agreements.
Workers in such areas, it added, would be considered in breach of contract and ineligible for consular assistance.
The warnings underscore China's growing concern for its nationals amid the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment