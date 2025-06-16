IBTA Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - IBTA
LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta" or "the Company") (NYSE: IBTA ) for violations of the securities laws.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ibotta reported its financial reports for the second quarter of 2024 on August 13, 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $34 million caused by a doubling of operating expenses. The Company also provided a third quarter revenue forecast beneath analyst estimates. Based on this news, shares of Ibotta fell sharply on the next day.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
