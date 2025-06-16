403
Powerful snowfall sweeps S-Africa
(MENAFN) A powerful cold front has swept across South Africa, causing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and freezing rain. The severe conditions have disrupted power supply, blocked major roads, and damaged infrastructure, according to local reports on Tuesday.
The Eastern Cape Provincial Government responded by sending its disaster management teams to affected areas. Cleanup operations are already underway in nearby KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy snowfall forced the N2 highway near Kokstad and Port Shepstone to close temporarily.
Siboniso Duma, Transport and Human Settlements MEC, praised road crews and authorities for preventing snow from piling up more than 30 cm on the highway.
In the Eastern Cape, emergency services successfully rescued three children stranded in a tree near Mthatha due to rapidly rising water. A video on social media shows a person walking through deep, fresh snow in the area.
Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has called on the public to avoid needless travel — especially in mountainous and flood-prone regions — and to report any fallen power lines or road blockages immediately.
About 300,000 people in the Eastern Cape are experiencing power outages, according to utility provider Eskom.
The South African Weather Service had previously issued warnings about freezing temperatures, heavy rain, strong winds, and snowfall, particularly in the country's east. Scientists say climate change has made heavy rain and freezing conditions more likely.
South Africa’s main snow season typically runs from June to August, while summer starts in November. The country frequently experiences flooding, which experts say has become more severe due to climate change.
