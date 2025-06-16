403
Ex-Taiwan Leader Highlights Ties with China
(MENAFN) Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou asserted on Sunday that no governing authority can break the inherent connection between Taipei and Beijing, according to a report by a Chinese newspaper.
While speaking at the 17th Straits Forum, held in China's southeastern Fujian province, Ma advocated for deeper conversation and increased cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.
He emphasized the importance of interpersonal engagement between the populations on both sides, underscoring the enduring ties and mutual cultural identity.
"No political power can suppress or stop the sincere exchanges between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Nor can it sever the natural bond and shared heritage of the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," Ma declared, reinforcing his call for unity.
He highlighted that the historical and social connections between Fujian and Taiwan form a valuable foundation that both regions should collectively cultivate and protect.
Speaking before senior members of the Chinese Communist Party in the city of Xiamen, Ma encouraged commitment to the “1992 Consensus” and restated his opposition to the idea of an independent Taiwan, as noted by a news agency.
The “1992 Consensus” refers to an unofficial agreement stemming from a meeting in that year, where representatives from both China and Taiwan reached a mutual understanding on how to approach their complex relationship.
Ma, who belongs to Taiwan's conservative Kuomintang party, held the presidency from 2008 to 2016.
Beijing regards Taiwan as a “breakaway” territory, while Taipei has functioned as a self-governing entity since 1949.
