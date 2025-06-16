Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World’s top leaders meet in G7 Summit

World’s top leaders meet in G7 Summit


2025-06-16 03:38:09
(MENAFN) As the G7 summit kicks off in Canada this Sunday, the world’s top leaders face a challenging agenda amid ongoing international disputes, including trade conflicts, Middle Eastern unrest, and a protracted war in Eastern Europe. The group, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union participating as a non-enumerated member, gathers to navigate these complex issues. Notably, Russia has been excluded from the G7 since 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

Since the summit is hosted in Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney holds the privilege to invite additional leaders to observe discussions on the sidelines. From the Canadian viewpoint, the attending leaders are:

US President Donald Trump, who earlier this year initiated a trade war and has controversially suggested the possibility of annexing Canada. Both nations are currently negotiating a new agreement on trade and security. And UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, making his inaugural visit to Canada ahead of the summit to confer with Carney on critical matters. As well as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, returning for her third G7 meeting after hosting the previous year. In addition to French President Emmanuel Macron, the longest-serving member, having represented France in nine summits. Also, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, recently elected, who is advocating for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia while working to bolster trade relations with the United States.

As stated by reports, these leaders will confront numerous global challenges in the coming days, with the summit’s outcomes closely watched amid rising geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN16062025000045017281ID1109678411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search