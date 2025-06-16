Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hot Air Balloon Crash Leaves One Dead, Ten Wounded in Brazil

Hot Air Balloon Crash Leaves One Dead, Ten Wounded in Brazil


2025-06-16 03:34:32
(MENAFN) A tragic accident struck southeast Brazil’s São Paulo state on Sunday when a hot air balloon carrying tourists crashed, resulting in one fatality and leaving 10 people injured, according to military police reports.

The balloon, which took off from a rural area near the town of Iperó, was carrying approximately 35 passengers when it went down in Capela do Alto, a nearby countryside location.
The sole casualty was identified as a 26-year-old woman.

A Brazilian news channel revealed that the balloon was operating without the necessary licenses for recreational or tourism flights. Following the accident, the pilot was taken into custody.

Additionally, the Brazilian Balloon Confederation, headquartered in Boituva, confirmed that the balloon was not officially registered with their organization.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109678408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search