403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hot Air Balloon Crash Leaves One Dead, Ten Wounded in Brazil
(MENAFN) A tragic accident struck southeast Brazil’s São Paulo state on Sunday when a hot air balloon carrying tourists crashed, resulting in one fatality and leaving 10 people injured, according to military police reports.
The balloon, which took off from a rural area near the town of Iperó, was carrying approximately 35 passengers when it went down in Capela do Alto, a nearby countryside location.
The sole casualty was identified as a 26-year-old woman.
A Brazilian news channel revealed that the balloon was operating without the necessary licenses for recreational or tourism flights. Following the accident, the pilot was taken into custody.
Additionally, the Brazilian Balloon Confederation, headquartered in Boituva, confirmed that the balloon was not officially registered with their organization.
The balloon, which took off from a rural area near the town of Iperó, was carrying approximately 35 passengers when it went down in Capela do Alto, a nearby countryside location.
The sole casualty was identified as a 26-year-old woman.
A Brazilian news channel revealed that the balloon was operating without the necessary licenses for recreational or tourism flights. Following the accident, the pilot was taken into custody.
Additionally, the Brazilian Balloon Confederation, headquartered in Boituva, confirmed that the balloon was not officially registered with their organization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment