Death Toll Rises to Eight in Bat Yam

2025-06-16 03:23:42
(MENAFN) Emergency responders in Bat Yam, a coastal city in Israel, have retrieved two additional bodies from the debris, increasing the number of fatalities to eight following a missile assault launched by Iran on Sunday, according to a recent report.

As per an Israeli public broadcaster, one individual is still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the strike.

This missile offensive was part of a broader Iranian barrage that hit central parts of Israel, targeting locations such as Bat Yam and Rehovot, both situated near Tel Aviv.

The mayor of Bat Yam stated that 22 buildings will be demolished, while over 75 other properties sustained destruction or impairment due to the attack.

The missile launch by Iran came as a reprisal for Israeli air raids carried out on Friday, which targeted Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic infrastructure.

Those strikes resulted in the deaths of senior defense officials and scientific personnel, further intensifying regional hostilities.

