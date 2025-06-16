Kkday Offers Travel Packages To WATERBOMB 2025 In Sokcho, Korea

via KKday supplier

via KKday supplier

via KKday supplier

via KKday supplier

via KKday supplier

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WATERBOMB 2025, one of South Korea's most anticipated summer festivals, will take place on August 23, 2025, at Hanwha Resort in Sokcho. Known for combining live music with immersive water effects, the festival features a high-energy mix of K-POP, hip-hop, and EDM performances alongside giant water fights and splash zones.Headlining the Sokcho edition this year are CHUNG HA, CHANGMO, ASH ISLAND, and LEE YOUNG JI, with DJs and performers scheduled to light up the stage from day to night. This unique festival experience blends the excitement of a live concert with the atmosphere of a massive outdoor water party, creating a playful, unfiltered way to celebrate summer.At its core, Waterbomb is more than just a music festival-it's an all-day, open-air celebration where attendees are encouraged to come equipped with water guns, ready for friendly team-based water battles in between artist sets. With performers often joining in the action, the boundary between stage and crowd blurs, turning the entire venue into a fully interactive experience. Each city stop offers its own spin on the festival, and Sokcho, with its coastal setting and cooler summer breeze, provides a refreshing backdrop for the event.Waterbomb 2024 turned up the heat across Asia and beyond, with explosive splash-filled stages in cities like Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Singapore, and Dubai. Thousands gathered at each stop to experience the unique blend of live K-POP and hip-hop performances, massive water fights, and high-energy summer vibes-cementing Waterbomb's reputation as a global summer festival phenomenon.To support local and international visitors heading to the coastal city, KKday, a travel experiences platform , offers several package options, including festival entry, day trips, transportation, and overnight accommodation.Package Options via KKday:1. Waterbomb Sokcho Day Trip - USD 134A convenient one-day option for those based in or traveling from Seoul. The itinerary includes round-trip shuttle service and an official festival ticket, making it a practical choice for visitors who want to experience the full-day festival without an overnight stay.2. Waterbomb Sokcho + Hanwha Resort 1N - USD 217For those who prefer a more relaxed schedule, this package includes a one-night stay at Hanwha Resort's Annex Building (twin sharing), round-trip transport, and entry to the festival. An optional sightseeing tour of Sokcho is available the following morning.3. Waterbomb Sokcho + Gangneung 1N Coastal Tour - USD 180This package combines the festival with a coastal getaway. After the event, guests will travel to Gangneung for an overnight stay, with an optional tour of nearby beaches and filming locations the next day, before returning to Seoul.Each option is designed to simplify logistics for attendees, particularly for those unfamiliar with Sokcho or navigating summer travel in Korea. Add-ons such as surfing classes and private taxi tours are also available.Packages are available for booking through KKday, offering a straightforward way to experience Waterbomb Sokcho without the hassle of coordinating separate travel and event logistics.

Sandeep Dhanoa

Taiwanmania International Travel Service Co., Ltd.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

WATERBOMB 2024 AFTERMOVIE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.