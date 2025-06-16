THE FUTURE ROCKS 耀世呈獻 CURB-LINK 系列 -- 致敬獨立自信的璀璨鋒芒

THE FUTURE ROCKS 推出全新Curb-Link系列

THE FUTURE ROCKS 推出全新Curb-Link系列

HONG KONG, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THE FUTURE ROCKS 重磅推出全新Curb-Link系列。由鍊飾的堅韌力量感與鑽石的璀璨光芒汲取設計靈感,此系列完美詮釋當代女性獨立不羈的靈魂,歌頌大膽自我表達與自由無畏的精神,為現代繆斯打造專屬的璀璨宣言。

「 CURB-LINK 系列」以925純銀鍍14K黃金和925純銀精心打造鎖鏈首飾,每件作品均鑲嵌0.5至2卡的培育白鑽石,提供經典圓形與馬眼形切割兩款選擇。品牌匠人以極致對稱的結構雕琢鏈節,確保每道折射光線皆展現完美光輝。

本系列所有培育鑽石皆經過嚴苛篩選,以達到4C標準(成色、淨度、切割、克拉)的完美平衡,僅精選D-E成色等級與VVS淨度的頂級培育鑽石。每顆鑽石的刻面皆以最高標準精心切割,確保比例、對稱性與拋光皆達至完美境界,實現最極致的光彩折射效果。每顆鑽石均附有國際寶石學院(IGI)認證,獻上頂級品質的奢華選擇。

經典的圓形切割培育鑽石以永恆光輝詮釋不朽優雅,而修長的馬眼形切割(Marquise Cut)則憑藉其獨特稜線與延伸感,重新成為當代珠寶設計的耀眼焦點,完美演繹現代美學的時尚鋒芒。

此系列以流線型多元百搭設計為核心,單獨佩戴時彰顯精湛鑽石工藝之美,疊戴時則能打造鮮明的層次風格。無論日常穿搭或正式場合,皆能輕鬆駕馭,完美演繹剛柔並濟的現代時尚態度。

「 CURB-LINK 系列」現已在THE FUTURE ROCKS 官方網站及香港K11 Musea期間限定店發售。

前往THE FUTURE ROCKS 官方網站探索更多永續珠寶。

關於THE FUTURE ROCKS

THE FUTURE ROCKS 是全球最具前瞻性的培育珠寶平台,以回收貴金屬及可持續原材料、培育鑽石及寶石等前瞻性材質為產品核心。 THE FUTURE ROCKS宇宙中的每件作品在彰顯鮮明風格的同時傳達強烈的品牌價值,締造更溫柔的永續傳承。

