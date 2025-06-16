Banque De Développement Des États De L'afrique Centrale (BDEAC) Secures EUR 100-Million Trade Finance Facility From Afreximbank

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) has signed an agreement to provide the Banque de Développement des États de l'Afrique Centrale (BDEAC) with EUR 100-million trade finance facility to support critical regional integration projects in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). The facility would also support the upgrading of trade-enabling infrastructure in the CEMAC region.

The agreement was signed in Abuja, Nigeria, on June 5, 2025 on the sidelines of the official launch of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE). Prof. Benedict Oramah, Afreximbank's President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, signed for the Bank, while Dieudonné Evou Mekou, President of BDEAC, signed for his organization.

Speaking after the signing, Prof. Oramah highlighted the significance of the facility in strengthening regional integration, saying,“This facility marks another significant milestone in Afreximbank's efforts to deepen trade and investment, as well as close the trade-enabling infrastructure gap in the CEMAC region. With this line of credit, Afreximbank and BDEAC are sending a strong message to our people that it is through strong partnerships and by pooling our resources that we can collectively transform the economic fortunes of our people.”

On his part, BDEAC President, Dieudonné Evou Mekou welcomed the signing of the new facility, noting that:“It confirms the excellent quality of the partnership between BDEAC and Afreximbank - two institutions at the forefront of financing African economies. The establishment of this credit line will enable BDEAC to strengthen and diversify its interventions in the CEMAC zone, thereby contributing more significantly to regional economic integration, sustainable development, and the improvement of living conditions for the populations, in accordance with Strategic Orientation N°1 of the AZOBE 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.”

The advent of this new facility confirms the excellent quality of the partnership relations that exist between the two financial institutions dedicated to African economies.”

BDEAC is the regional development finance institution for the CEMAC regional block and has had a long-standing partnership with Afreximbank.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

