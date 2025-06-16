403
Bitcoin's Overnight Gains Signal Cautious Optimism As Technical Barriers Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView charts published June 16, 2025, reveal Bitcoin made progress overnight, with prices rising but still meeting resistance from key moving averages.
The four-hour chart shows Bitcoin broke above the 200-period moving average, a technical milestone that marks an improvement compared to Saturday morning, when both the 50 and 200 moving averages acted as barriers.
Now, only the 50-period moving average holds the price in check, signaling a shift in short-term momentum. The MACD on the four-hour chart turned positive, confirming the upward move and suggesting buyers have gained some control.
However, the price action unfolds within the Ichimoku cloud, a zone known for uncertainty and heightened volatility. This context tempers enthusiasm, as the cloud often signals that the market lacks a clear trend and could reverse quickly.
On the daily chart, the MACD remains in negative territory, a condition that has persisted since May 24. This prolonged period of bearish momentum appears to be nearing its end, as the indicator shows signs of flattening.
The probability of an upside breakout increases as the MACD approaches a crossover, but confirmation is still pending. The Relative Strength Index on both timeframes sits in neutral territory, with the daily RSI at 53 and the four-hour RSI at 55, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
Support levels cluster just above $105,000, while resistance remains firm at $106,700. Volume has not spiked, suggesting that while buyers are active, conviction remains limited.
The Ichimoku cloud 's presence on both charts reinforces the market's uncertainty, as prices trade within this range rather than breaking decisively above or below it.
Fundamentally, no significant macroeconomic or regulatory news has emerged in the past 24 hours to drive sentiment. ETF inflows continue at a steady but unspectacular pace, reflecting ongoing institutional interest without sparking a major rally.
The broader market environment remains cautious, with traders watching for a clear signal before taking larger positions. The story behind the figures is one of gradual improvement in technical posture, but with persistent uncertainty.
Bitcoin's ability to break above the 200-period moving average on the four-hour chart marks a positive development, yet the resistance from the 50-period average and the Ichimoku cloud tempers expectations.
The daily MACD's slow shift toward neutrality hints at a possible trend change, but traders need confirmation from price and volume before declaring a new direction. Until then, the market remains in a holding pattern, awaiting a decisive move that could set the tone for the coming days.
