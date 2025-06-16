Kerala BJP Slams Congress For Supporting Jamaat-E-Islami, Questions Priyanka Gandhi
Nilambur: BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Nilambur for the by-election campaign, for holding the Constitution in one hand and supporting Jamaat-e-Islami, which does not accept the Constitution, in the other.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar's questions to Priyanka Vadra:
1. When you openly support Jamaat-e-Islami, which stands against the integrity of the nation, why do you and your brother always display this hypocrisy of upholding the Constitution?
2. Don't you agree with your former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's opinion that Jamaat-e-Islami is the "most dangerous organization"?
3. Why this hypocrisy of love when you stand with this organization that offers prayers for Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru and supports Hamas terrorism?
“Bringing Jamaat-e-Islami and PFI into mainstream politics will not only destroy development but also the peace of the country, Both fronts only have appeasement to do. But BJP has only to talk about development that changes people's lives,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, adding that BJP will implement three projects that the people of Nilambur have been waiting for decades.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar promised the construction of the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line and upgradation of Nilambur District Hospital to a Cancer Specialty Center. The procedures for the Nilambur bypass, which has been stalled for three decades, will also be expedited within seven months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment