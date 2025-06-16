Gold Price FALLS On June 16: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India

Gold prices decreased at the start of the week. Despite the drop before the wedding season, the yellow metal remains above one lakh. How much did gold prices fall today? Find out the current rates in major cities across India, including Kolkata

Gold Price

Gold prices dipped at the start of the week. After a substantial increase, prices fell slightly today. Prior to this, gold prices were gradually rising. Despite the drop before the wedding season, the yellow metal remains above one lakh. How much did gold prices fall today? Find out the current rates in major cities across India, including Kolkata.

Kolkata Gold Prices Today:

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7614 (₹12 less than yesterday), 10 grams: ₹76140 (₹120 less than yesterday), 100 grams: ₹761400 (₹1200 less than yesterday).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9305 (₹15 less than yesterday), 10 grams: ₹93050 (₹150 less than yesterday), 100 grams: ₹930500 (₹1500 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10151 (₹17 less than yesterday), 10 grams: ₹101510 (₹170 less than yesterday), 100 grams: ₹1015100 (₹1700 less than yesterday).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (₹150 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹101510 per 10 grams (₹170 less than yesterday).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (₹150 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹101510 per 10 grams (₹170 less than yesterday).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – ₹93200 per 10 grams (₹150 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹101660 per 10 grams (₹180 less than yesterday).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – ₹93200 per 10 grams (₹150 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹101660 per 10 grams (₹180 less than yesterday).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (₹150 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹101510 per 10 grams (₹170 less than yesterday).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – ₹93100 per 10 grams (₹150 less than yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹101560 per 10 grams (₹170 less than yesterday).