Karnataka: Mulagund Doctor Held Under 'Digital Arrest' In Fake NIA Video Call Scam Cyber Crime Case Filed

Mulagund: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a private doctor, Dr SC Chavadi, became the target of a 22-hour video call interrogation by fraudsters posing as officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The incident, which came to light recently, was a calculated attempt to extort money from the doctor.

Fake case, fabricated documents, and impersonation

On June 11 at 3pm, Dr Chavadi received a video call from individuals claiming he was involved in a money laundering case linked to Canara Bank and that a case had been registered against him at Colaba Police Station, Mumbai. The doctor, who does not hold any account with Canara Bank, was shown fabricated documents, including a fake arrest warrant, ATM card, and bank account in his name.

Demands for financial documents and Aadhaar photo

The fraudsters pressured Dr Chavadi to share all financial and property documents. They also took a photo of his Aadhaar card and showed him a local police officer's identity from Mulagund to build credibility.

Video interrogation under the pretence of age sensitivity

An individual posing as Inspector Vijaykumar claimed they were questioning Dr Chavadi via video call due to his age. He warned that a DCP would continue the questioning and instructed him to remain cooperative. The next day, a person pretending to be 'DCP Dayanayak' conducted the interrogation and told the doctor that the case would be filed with the Supreme Court, where he could then defend himself.

Threats and isolation tactics used by fraudsters

The scammers falsely claimed that Naresh Goyal and his gang were following Dr Chavadi to harm him. They ordered him to remain silent and not share the conversation with anyone, including family, to avoid suspicion and supposed danger.

Locals intervene as news of 'digital arrest' spreads

As news spread that Dr Chavadi was under 'digital arrest', locals and the Mulagund Police rushed to his residence. They attempted to break down the door, but Dr Chavadi opened it himself. When CPI Sangamesh Shivayogi started speaking on the video call, the fraudsters immediately disconnected.

Cyber crime case filed, investigation underway

A case has been registered with the Gadag Cyber Crime Station, and a detailed investigation is ongoing. CPI Sangamesh Shivayogi urged citizens not to panic in such situations. He advised the public to avoid sharing personal information or OTPs online and to report any suspicious calls or digital threats to the police immediately.