Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is Coming! Performance Meets Electric Power This July

Hyundai Motor Company has released a series of teaser photos showcasing the style and motorsport-inspired design of the Ioniq 6 N, its next high-performance electric car. The Ioniq 6 N, which is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, is expected to significantly improve Hyundai's performance EV game and build on the success of the highly regarded Ioniq 5 N.

The N-badged version, which is a performance progression of the electric Ioniq 6 sedan, has a significantly improved design language. Flared fenders, lightweight performance wheels, a dramatic rear wing, and an integrated ducktail spoiler are all features seen in the teaser images, which indicate significant aerodynamic work intended to provide track-day capabilities and high-speed stability.

Hyundai unveils the new IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line under 'Pure Flow, Refined' concept ▶ #Hyundai #IONIQ6 #IONIQ6NLine #EV #SeoulMobilityShow twitter/CYNpfQcd56

- Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) April 3, 2025

Expectations from Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Expectations are strong that the Ioniq 6 N will carry over the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive engine from the Ioniq 5 N, even though Hyundai has not yet confirmed precise specs.

Additionally, design features such as contoured body panels, enlarged wheel arches, performance rubber, and lighting with a pixel motif allude to Hyundai's futuristic style. Notably, a teaser photo showing tire smoke suggests the car's playful, drift-capable qualities, which are already a distinguishing feature of the Ioniq 5 N.

With a target price expected to be under $70,000 (approx. Rs 59.90 lakh), the Ioqniq 6 N could present a strong value proposition in a segment dominated by the likes of the BMW i4 M50 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

More details will be revealed at its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2025.